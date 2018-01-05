Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on February 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Thursday, February 1. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, February 2, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (passcode 7059307). A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on the Company's corporate website at www.kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will be available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.1 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

Our strategy is to maximize the cash flow of our operating properties, successfully complete the construction and lease-up of our redevelopment and development portfolio, and identify additional opportunities to acquire or dispose of properties to further strengthen the Company. New investments are focused in the shopping center sector primarily in markets where we believe we can leverage our existing infrastructure and relationships to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns or otherwise in desirable trade areas. Dispositions are generally designed to increase the quality of our portfolio and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.