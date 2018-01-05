First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter (Q4 2017) Earnings Release and Conference Call

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK), the holding company for Farmington Bank, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017 and host a conference call as follows:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, After the Market Closes Conference Call: Thursday, January 25, 2018, 10:30 a.m. EST Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-888-336-7151 Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4177 Participant Canada Dial In: 1-855-669-9657 Webcast: www.firstconnecticutbancorp.com Teleconference Replay: Available after the call from January 24, 2018, 12:30 p.m. EST through February 24, 2018 Replay Number US: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Number International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Pin #: 10115056

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Farmington Bank, a full-service community bank with 24 branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts, offering commercial and residential lending as well as wealth management services. Established in 1851, Farmington Bank is a diversified consumer and commercial bank with an ongoing commitment to contribute to the betterment of the communities in our region. Farmington Bank has assets of $3.0 billion. For more information about Farmington Bank, visit farmingtonbankct.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may or may not include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

