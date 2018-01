SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 10, 2018

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2018 fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2017 and outlook for the fiscal second quarter after market close on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.



About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

