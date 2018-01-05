TLC to Attend and Present at the 36th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Forum

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (4152.TWO) today announced that it will be attending the 36th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 7-11, 2018. TLC President George Yeh will be presenting company updates from Victor's on the 32nd floor of the Westin St. Francis on Wednesday, January 10 at 3:00pm PT as a part of the Emerging Markets Track.

2018 marks TLC's fourth consecutive attendance at the invitation-only event, which is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, with over 400 companies and over 8,000 registered attendees. A copy of Mr. Yeh's presentation on TLC's innovative solutions to pain management, ophthalmology and oncology will be available online at http://www.ir-cloud.com/taiwan/4152/irwebsite/event.php.

About TLC

TLC is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of best-in-class novel nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™) with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. TLC believes that its extensive experience with liposome science allows a combination of speed of onset and benefit duration and improved API concentrations at target tissues while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer™ lipid formulation technology enables local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury, while NanoX™ targeted delivery technology enables prolonged pharmacokinetic profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. These technologies can be used with a broad range of APIs with a simplified and scalable manufacturing process. TLC has a diverse portfolio of product candidates that target significant areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology, with four candidates expected to be in pivotal clinical trials by 2019. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all TPEx-listed companies in Taiwan's Corporate Governance Evaluations.

Contact: Dawn Chi Corporate Communications Tel: +886 (0)2 2655 7377 ext 136 Email: dawn@tlcbio.com