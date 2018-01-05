SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 – CS

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse") (NYSE:CS) between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

