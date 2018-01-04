Enhesa Announces the Increase in Global Jurisdiction Coverage to 286 in 2018, and Celebrates Being Named to CIO Review's 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers

Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhesa, the leading global content provider focused on environmental, health and safety (EHS) regulatory compliance assurance support to industries worldwide, just announced the increase in global jurisdiction coverage for 2018 to reach up to 286.

Enhesa supports the Global EHS programs for many of the world's largest companies by offering a standardized, consistent suite of services enabling them to be aware of, and stay in compliance with, EHS laws wherever they operate. As a result, today, Enhesa offers off-the-shelf services in an impressive 286 jurisdictions.

New additions to the Enhesa geographic catalogue in 2018 (in English) include the following jurisdictions:

Argentina - Chaco

Argentina - Chubut

Azerbaijan

Burkina Faso

Canada – Northwest Territories

China – Guizhou

China – Hainan

China – Heilongjiang

Ecuador

German – Hanseatic City of Bremen

Germany – Mecklenburg – Western Pomerania

India Dadra -Nagar Haveli

India – Rajasthan

Macao

Malawi

Pakistan – Sindh

Slovenia

Switzerland – Solothurn

Switzerland – Vaud

Turkmenistan

Enhesa has also increased coverage by providing local language versions for the following jurisdictions:

Argentina – Chaco

Brazil – Alagoas

Brazil – Amazonas

Brazil – Maranhao

Brazil - Mato Grosso

Brazil – Parana

Brazil – Pernambuco

China – Fujian

China – Guizhou

China – Hainan

China – Heilongjiang

Guinea – National

Macao

Mali

Mexico – Chiapas

Mexico - Michoacan

Mexico – Quintana Roo

Mexico – Tlaxcala

Morocco

Paraguay

UAE – Abu Dhabi

Peter Hermans, Enhesa CEO further points out: "We are extremely proud of the truly global coverage we are able to offer our multinational clients. But our commitment to supporting our clients does not stop here. We will continue to partner with our current and future clients to expand our coverage as their presence around the world spreads, and provide them with the tools they need to manage EHS legal compliance at the corporate, regional, divisional and site levels."

In addition, Enhesa was selected, along with 19 other companies, to appear on CIO Review's list of "20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers" for 2017. To help CCOs, CIOs, and CEOs find the right compliance technology provider for their enterprises, CIO Review's selection panel evaluated and shortlisted hundreds of compliance technology solution providers that are at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technology solutions.

Enhesa provides time-saving, simplified regulatory analysis translated by our in-house team of analysts – who represent approximately 45 nationalities around the world. This is why Enhesa is the leading solution to regulatory compliance forecasting and intelligence that will save you ample time and money.

To find out more about how Enhesa can help support your global EHS compliance program, please visit enhesa.com.

Company Description:

Enhesa helps global multinational companies be compliant with, and stay on top of, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Regulations wherever they operate.

Enhesa's in-house team of multilingual regulatory analysts provide clear, concise and standardized content and insight on current and future EHS regulatory obligations in over 285 jurisdictions worldwide.

Enhesa's Compliance Intelligence and Regulatory Forecaster services can be provided as an automated data feed - integrated with the world's leading EHS software platforms.

Enhesa has offices in Brussels, Washington DC and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit enhesa.com or email info@enhesa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce76d13c-c729-4af3-a523-e61b4b7cc362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ecae2c0-6ed0-45a7-916c-f29b8c68eb53

