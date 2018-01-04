Orgenesis to Present at Biotech Showcase 2018

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc., (OTCQB:ORGS), a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in gene and cell therapy and regenerative medicine, today announced that it will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA being held on January 8-10, 2018. Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Orgenesis, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors.



Event: Biotech Showcase™

Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Presentation Time: 3:00pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

For investors attending the Biotech Showcase, please contact Orgenesis' Investor Relations at tpatel@edisongroup.com to schedule a meeting with management.

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors' presentations tab of the Investors' section of the Orgenesis website at www.orgenesis.com.

About Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing. Through its Israeli subsidiary, Orgenesis Ltd., Orgenesis is a pioneer in the development of technology designed to successfully reprogram human liver cells into glucose-responsive, fully functional, Insulin Producing Cells (IPCs). Orgenesis believes that converting the diabetic patient's own tissue into insulin-producing cells has the potential to overcome the significant issues of donor shortage, cost and exposure to chronic immunosuppressive therapy associated with islet cell transplantation. Through its Belgian subsidiary, MaSTherCell S.A., a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Orgenesis is able to deliver optimized process industrialization capacities to cell therapy organizations, and speed up the arrival of their therapies onto the market. From technology selection to business modeling, GMP manufacturing, process development, quality management and assay development, MaSTherCell's teams are fully committed to helping their clients fulfill their objective of providing sustainable and affordable therapies to their patients. MaSTherCell operates in a validated and flexible facility located in the strategic center of Europe within the Walloon healthcare cluster, Biowin. This integrated approach supports the Company's business philosophy of bringing to market significant life-improving medical treatments. For more information, visit www.orgenesis.com.

Contacts

