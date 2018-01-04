Insight Enterprises to Present at Investor Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) (the "Company") today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



20th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Thursday, January 18, 2018, 12:50 PM ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and Helen Johnson, SVP Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://nsit.client.shareholder.com/index.cfm where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. ("Insight" or the "Company") is a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. We provide clients the guidance and expertise needed to select, implement and manage complex technology solutions to drive business outcomes. Through our world-class people, partnerships and services capabilities, we empower clients with Intelligent Technology™ solutions to help their businesses run smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F.

