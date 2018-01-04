MacroGenics to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, today announced that Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Jan. 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast of MacroGenics' presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

