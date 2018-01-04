Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCKT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), a leading U.S.-based multi-platform gene therapy company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Gaurav Shah, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Closing Bell.

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Friday, January 5, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) ("Rocket") is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket's multi-platform development approach applies the well-established lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. Rocket's lead clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. Preclinical studies of additional bone marrow-derived disorders are ongoing and target Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO). Rocket is also developing an AAV-based gene therapy program for an undisclosed rare pediatric disease. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

