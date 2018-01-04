Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on January 25, 2018. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 26, 2018.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 5089588. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oqu7ruzu.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 5089588 by February 9, 2018.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Big Sky Western Bank, Bozeman; Western Security Bank, Billings; and First Bank of Montana, Lewistown, all located in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d'Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango, operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.

