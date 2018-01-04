Centre Lane Partners Acquires Alternative Biomedical Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC recently completed the acquisition of Alternative Biomedical Solutions, LLC ("ABS").



ABS, headquartered in Carrollton, Texas is an ISO-certified leading supplier of high-performance mass spectrometry, toxicology and chemistry measurement systems. ABS offers a comprehensive line of analyzers, reagents, consumables, laboratory data management systems, and customized service agreements.

"Today's announcement marks a milestone for our business as a whole and is a testament to ABS's excellence," said Simon Bergeron, CEO of ABS. "We have successfully established our brand by offering unparalleled products & services and we will now have an opportunity to expand, delivering the most comprehensive offerings in our industry."

"Centre Lane has been impressed by the entire ABS organization and is thrilled to partner with the team," said William James, Principal of Centre Lane. "We believe the Company provides a truly unique service offering and is well-positioned to continue its growth in the toxicology testing market."

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. We seek to invest $5 to $250 million per transaction. Industries targeted for investment are broad and diverse.

