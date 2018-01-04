Tastefully Plated® Launches New Paleo Friendly Certified Meals

Islandia, New York, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastefully Plated® is pleased to announce that their line of Tastefully Plated® Paleo meals has been Paleo Friendly Certified by the Paleo Foundation. The meals are available at Walmart stores throughout the country.

The Paleo Foundation was organized for the purpose of helping Paleo diet adherents easily identify products that met the basic tenets of the diet and is the largest, most trusted, and official third party verification organization of the Paleo Movement™, certifying products internationally.

"We are pleased to offer our customers a new variety of delicious meals that are now Paleo Friendly Certified," said Paul Whitcomb, CEO of Tastefully Plated®. "The Paleo Foundation's certification provides an assurance to our customers on the validity and integrity of our Paleo meals, so that they can be confident that they are following the guidelines of a Paleo diet when enjoying our meals."

The story of Tastefully Plated® began in 1979, with a family restaurant. Inspired by great meals enjoyed together around the family dining room table, Tastefully Plated® selections are now a deliciously different way to enjoy the convenience of a frozen prepared meal, without sacrificing quality and taste. The Tastefully Plated® team focuses on delivering delicious chef-crafted meals which are made in small batches using only the finest, freshest quality ingredients.

Tastefully Plated® takes a fresh approach to frozen. Ingredients are sourced from farmers and supplies that are fresh, naturally clean, and sustainable. Unique, vacuum sealed packaging allows customers to see the quality of the meals from every angle before purchasing. These restaurant quality meals are heated and served on the same plate, right from the microwave to the table - ready to enjoy in just minutes.

Tastefully Plated® chefs have crafted a line of nine varieties of Paleo Certified Friendly meals using the freshest artisan ingredients. Six of these meals are currently available at Walmart* stores nationwide. Tastefully Plated® Paleo meal selections include:

Chicken & Potato Dumplings with Shredded Carrots covered in a rich Chicken Veloute*

Spicy Chicken Sausage and Scrambled Eggs with Sweet Potato Hash & Coconut Dressing*

Pistachio Crusted Chicken on Moroccan-Style Vegetables with a Coconut Drizzle*

Braised Pork with Roasted Potatoes, Mango Chutney & Salsa Verde*

Braised Beef with Mole Sauce & Chipotle Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli*

Grilled Chicken Breast with Chimichurri Sauce, Plantains & Petite Green Beans*

Cajun Style Shrimp with Root Vegetable Relish & Plantains

Sweet Potato Hash & Scrambled Eggs with Chicken Apple Breakfast Sausage & Plantains

Sausage & Egg Scramble with Cauliflower Grits

"We are thrilled to have Tastefully Plated® as part of our Certified Paleo Friendly program due to their ongoing commitment to improving the quality of their products, and for helping make the diet more accessible nationwide," said Karen Pendergrass, Founder & CEO Paleo Foundation.

About Tastefully Plated ®

The Tastefully Plated® meals are chef crafted restaurant quality frozen meals, prepared using the freshest artisan ingredients, and are offered in unique packaged convenience that seals in freshness. Tastefully Plated® Paleo meals are Paleo Friendly Certified by the Paleo Foundation and make it easy to prepare meals and follow a Paleo lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.TastefullyPlated.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

