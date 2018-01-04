Duluth, GA, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 19, 2017, ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) was awarded the Comprehensive CDA Gold Standard℠ following a quality review of their training and student services by the Council for Professional Recognition (the Council). The CDA Gold Standard℠ is part of the Council's early childhood education effort to help CDA students find the high-quality training and student services they need in preparation for the CDA exam and a career as early childhood educators.

ChildCare Education Institute is Honored to Earn the CDA Gold Standard℠ Presented by the Council for Professional Recognition



Valora Washington (left), Chief Executive Officer, Council for Professional Recognition and Maria C. Taylor (right), President and CEO of ChildCare Education Institute









"As the industry leader for online professional development training for over 12 years, we are honored to be recognized by the Council for Professional Recognition and awarded the coveted Comprehensive CDA Gold Standard℠ for our high-quality curriculum and exemplary student services," said Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of ChildCare Education Institute.

As a participant in the CDA Gold Standard℠ pilot, ChildCare Education Institute successfully demonstrated that its early childhood education training is based on the Council's three industry-leading principles:

Alignment with the CDA formal education coursework found in the CDA's Eight Subject Areas. Sound business policies and practices. Quality student services that meet their educational and professional needs.

"We believe that our new CDA Gold Standard℠ adds value and integrity to the early childhood profession by verifying connections between the Council's proven teacher competencies and the quality of training resources available to CDA students," said Valora Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Council for Professional Recognition.

In addition to offering high-quality training, CDA Gold Standard℠ applicants must provide evidence that they serve the CDA student community with excellence, which includes professional development that prepares students for successful completion of their training program.

"It's exciting to think about the many young children, families, and communities that will benefit from the high-quality education and training students will receive from ChildCare Education Institute, a CDA Gold Standard℠ organization," Washington added.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

The Council for Professional Recognition

For more than 30 years, the Council for Professional Recognition has been the leader in promoting improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, including the CDA® and the new CDA Gold Standard℠; publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition). Visit: www.cdacouncil.org

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 100 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard℠ Comprehensive training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.

