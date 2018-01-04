ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SINGAPORE, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced that Carl Firth, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. PT (January 11, 2:30 a.m. SGT) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.
Media and IR contacts
Chris Fang
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
Tel: +886 2 2758 3333
E-mail: media@aslanpharma.com
Emma Thompson / Stephanie Tan
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6340 7287
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
Robert H. Uhl
Westwicke Partners
Tel: +1 858 356 5932
Email: robert.uhl@westwicke.com