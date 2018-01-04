ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SINGAPORE, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced that Carl Firth, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. PT (January 11, 2:30 a.m. SGT) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Media and IR contacts

Chris Fang

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +886 2 2758 3333

E-mail: media@aslanpharma.com

Emma Thompson / Stephanie Tan

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6340 7287

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

Robert H. Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 858 356 5932

Email: robert.uhl@westwicke.com