Laipac Technology To Exhibit Their LooK Watch at CES 2018 January 9-12

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based IoT technology development and design company, this week announced their latest innovative product, the LooK Watch, a Smartwatch product, will be exhibited at this year's CES from January 9th until the 12th. To be a key part of the international CES technology platform that strives to connect technology leaders worldwide, the LooK Watch will be positioned in the cutting-edge Smartwatch category.

"As the go-to technology display event of the year, we are incredibly excited to be showcasing and exhibiting our new Smartwatch at CES, which will be available for distribution in early February," said Diego Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. "CES is an incredible opportunity for our team to converse and collaborate with other innovators whom all share our passion today."

The LooK Watch is a standalone Smartwatch with cellphone connectivity, built-in SOS Button, WiFi Bluetooth, heart rate sensor, advanced quad core processor with GPS, multiple motion sensors, and a high-grade stainless steel body. The watch is also water resistant, equipped with an AMOLED display and amazing, eye-catching colors.

Additionally, the LooK Watch comes with valuable and critical new smart-functions, like the SOS Button, preprogrammed with emergency contact numbers; Fall Detection, integrated accelerometers and compass sensors; False Alarm Detection, a built-in alarm system; Geofence, enabling the customization of multiple virtual fences; Virtual Nurse, monitoring heart rates with medication reminders; and of course, a Fitness Tracker.

LooK Watch is available in six different colors, designed for both men and women.

"We believe that technology should provide more than just a reading of time and communication today. Technology can keep us safe, connect us during emergencies, and monitor critical functions like heart rates and medicinal intake," said Lai. "We look forward to demonstrating the functionalities of our new Smartwatch this week."

CES 2018 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Laipac Technology will be located in the Canadian Pavilion at Westgate #1703. Visit Laipac's booth to receive 10% discount coupon for your online order of LooK Watch.

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/.

