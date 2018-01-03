Slate Office REIT Appoints Monty Baker To The Board Of Trustees

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT) (the "REIT") announced today the appointment of Monty Baker to the Board of Trustees of the REIT.



"Monty is an established professional with significant global experience in strategy, operations and finance in addition to being a seasoned director," said John O'Bryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the REIT. "We are extremely pleased to have Monty join our board."

Monty is a retired partner from PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), where he held various senior roles, including as the Canadian leader for the PwC Canada Management Consulting group. Monty also served on PwC's partnership board and was a member of the Global PwC Consulting Advisory Board from 1999 to 2002. He had significant involvement in the sale of the PwC Consulting Practice to IBM. Until his retirement in 2011, Monty was the Vice President, Global BTO HR Solutions at IBM where he was responsible for overall strategy, sales, marketing and the delivery for Human Resource Outsourcing. Monty is a graduate of the University of Toronto and a Chartered Professional Accountant. He received his chartered director designation from The Directors College in 2013.

Today, Monty is a director of the OMERS Administrative Corporation where he is Chair of the Human Resources Committee and serves as a member of the Audit and Actuarial Committee and Technology Committee.

Slate Management Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Slate Asset Management L.P. ("Slate"), is the REIT's manager.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

