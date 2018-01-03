Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA) announced today that the Company will deliver a presentation on its business strategy and financial results to investors at the ICR Conference 2018 being held at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.



About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, M. J. Soffe, LLC, Salt Life, LLC and Art Gun, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basic and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessories. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products across distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid-tier and mass chains, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com, and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

