Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 03, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Alex Sapir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the J.P. Morgan 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's lead drug candidate, avatrombopag, has successfully completed two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD scheduled to undergo a procedure and an NDA has been submitted to the FDA for this initial indication.

Contacts

Doug Blankenship
(919) 748-5975
dblankenship@dova.com 

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
(443) 213-0506
john.woolford@westwicke.com

