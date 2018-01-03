Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming 21st Annual CIBC Whistler Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSX:MERC) today announced that President and CEO David Gandossi and Senior Vice President Finance, CFO and Secretary David Ure will be participating in a "Forest Products 2018 Outlook" Panel at the following conference:

CIBC 21ST Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference

January 26, 2018

8:00 AM

Fairmont Chateau Whistler Resort

4599 Chateau Boulevard

Whistler, BC

A copy of management's presentation will be posted in the "Investors" section on the Company's web site (http://mercerint.com) on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. In particular, statements about our plans or intentions regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Notes are forward-looking statements and may not necessarily occur. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

