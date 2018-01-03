Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual ICR Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) today announced that the Company will participate in the 20th Annual ICR Conference Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday, January 8th, 2018. The presentation will begin at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the events by visiting the company's website at www.papamurphys.com under the investor relations section or directly through the ICR Conference website at http://www.icrconference.com/.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling fresh, hand-crafted pizzas ready for customers to bake at home. The company was founded in 1981 and currently operates more than 1,500 franchised and corporate-owned fresh pizza stores in 39 states, Canada and United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy's core purpose is to bring all families together through food people love with a goal to create fun, convenient and fulfilling family dinners. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the Company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n' go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com.

