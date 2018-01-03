Nicox Appoints Tomas Navratil, Ph.D., as Head of Development
|Press Release
|Nicox Appoints Tomas Navratil, Ph.D., as Head of Development
| ................................................
January 3, 2018 - release at 7:30 am
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), international ophthalmic company, today announced the appointment of Tomas Navratil, Ph.D., as Vice President and Head of Development, effective January 1, 2018. In this newly-created position, Dr. Navratil will be responsible for leading all of the Company's non-clinical and clinical development activities, and will report to Michael Bergamini, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.
"Dr. Navratil has broad drug development experience spanning from the bench all the way through regulatory approval, including expertise in ophthalmic therapeutics, medical devices, and extended release drug delivery," said Dr. Michael Bergamini, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. "His extensive background will be extremely valuable to Nicox as we continue to progress our pipeline candidates NCX 470 and NCX 4251 towards mid-stage clinical development, and take our next generation of discovery-stage NO-donating compounds targeting glaucoma into preclinical development. We are excited to welcome Dr. Navratil to the Nicox team."
Dr. Navratil brings to Nicox a significant experience in the biotechnology industry and has been involved with the discovery and development of new chemical entities, novel medical devices, and biodegradable implant formulations focused on improving drug delivery, Phase 1-4 clinical programs, and regulatory submissions to U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Prior to joining Nicox, he served as Senior Vice President of Development at Envisia Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel ocular therapies. In this role, Dr. Navratil led development activities for a portfolio of extended release ophthalmic therapies targeting the indications of glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and cataracts. Prior to Envisia Therapeutics, he was at Parion Sciences, where he served as Executive Director of Clinical Research and Product Development. Previously, Dr. Navratil held several director-level positions in drug discovery and clinical development at Inspire Pharmaceuticals, most recently as Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs. He has been awarded multiple patents and authored multiple publications on ocular and pulmonary drug delivery and product development. He received his B.S. and Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he now serves on the Chemistry Department's advisory board.
"I am delighted to be joining Nicox, which has what I consider to be the industry's best pipeline in glaucoma and tremendously talented global team located in France, Italy, and United States," commented Dr. Navratil. "This is an exciting time for Nicox as it pursues its strategy of becoming a fully-integrated ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. I look forward to working with the Nicox team to leverage our collective experience in ophthalmology and extended drug delivery to advance Nicox's products from research through development to approval and commercial launch."
|About Nicox
| Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmic company, with two out-licensed commercial-stage products, developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging its proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, the Company is developing an extensive portfolio of novel drug candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Nicox currently has two products approved for commercialization in the US, VYZULTATM (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24%, licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. In addition to VYZULTA and ZERVIATE, Nicox has a pipeline of development-stage assets designed using the Company's proprietary NO-donating technology, as well as candidates based on repurposed, clinically- and commercially-validated molecules. The Company's pipeline also includes its next-generation of stand-alone NO-donors and exploratory, novel NO-donating compounds with the potential to offer new therapeutic approaches for a range of ophthalmic conditions. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
|Analyst coverage
| Bryan, Garnier & Co Hugo Solvet Paris, France
Invest Securities Martial Descoutures Paris, France
Gilbert Dupont Damien Choplain Paris, France
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
|Upcoming financial and business conferences
|
March 12-14 Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference Boston, USA
March 20-21 Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference New York, USA
April 8-10 HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Monaco, Principality of Monaco
|Contacts
| Nicox
Gavin Spencer,
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
| Investor Relations
Europe
Nicox
Corporate Communications Department
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
| Media Relations
United Kingdom
Jonathan Birt
T +44 7860 361 746
jonathan.birt@ymail.com
| United States
Argot Partners
Melissa Forst
T +1 (212) 600-1902
melissa@argotpartners.com
| France
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
T +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
nicox@newcap.eu
|
| United States
Argot Partners
Eliza Schleifstein
T +1 (917) 763-8106
eliza@argotpartners.com
|Disclaimer
| The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 4th chapter of the 'Document de référence, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2016' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 29, 2017, and in the updated and additional risk factors as of August 14, 2017, which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
| Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b1dd487-c388-4931-bbcb-3bc71a947258