Supernus to Present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present an overview and update for the Company, and host investor meetings at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Place: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during these conferences should contact the conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations' in the Investors Section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of this webcast will be available for 60 days subsequent to the Company's presentation.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in psychiatry, including SPN-810 for the treatment of Impulsive Aggression in ADHD patients and SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD.

