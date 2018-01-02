Knoll, Inc. Statement on the Death of Joseph T. Coppola, Chief Operating Officer

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) today announced with immense sadness the passing of Joseph T. Coppola, 54, its chief operating officer. Mr. Coppola passed away after a battle with cancer.



"Joe exemplified all that we aspire to be. He was one of the best leaders with whom I have had the honor to work," said Andrew Cogan, President and CEO. "We are grateful to Joe for his contributions to Knoll and glad to have known him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."



The Company noted that Scott Cameron, Senior Vice President, Operations will continue to oversee the operations of the Company's Office business, focusing on its lean manufacturing strategy and operational excellence.

About Knoll, Inc.

Knoll is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements brands. These brands - Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, and DatesWeiser - reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Knoll is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles W. Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com