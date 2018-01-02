Envigo to Present at the 36th Annual JPMorgan Conference

EAST MILLSTONE, N.J., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envigo, a leading provider of nonclinical contract research services and research models, today announced that Adrian Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, and Patricia Henahan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 36th Annual JPMorgan Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. PT on the private company track. As previously announced, Envigo has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHPA) ("AHPAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, upon the consummation of which Envigo will become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

About Envigo

Envigo provides mission-critical products and research services for pharmaceutical, crop protection, and chemical companies as well as universities, governments, and other research organizations. The Company is founded on the principle that research partnerships depend on unmatched expertise, unwavering dedication to customer service, and shared goals. Envigo is committed to helping customers realize the full potential of their products and research which contribute to enhancing the lives of people and animals as well as protecting the environment. With over 3,300 employees worldwide, Envigo provides comprehensive scientific expertise and a full service offering in non-clinical research and development, research models and services, regulatory consulting, and analytical support to customers. Envigo's corporate headquarters are located in New Jersey.

(www.envigo.com)

