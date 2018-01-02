Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 20th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the "Investor Relations" tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies 7th Annual Winter Consumer Summit at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where its globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized previously by Parents magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and by Health magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables. Noodles & Company makes everything fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Servers deliver dishes to the table, allowing guests to sit and relax or grab a quick bite. With more than 400 locations nationwide, from California to Connecticut, guests can find a location near them and tour the global menu by visiting www.noodles.com.

