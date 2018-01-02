LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) (collectively, the "Company"), today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 1. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. EST that day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-677- 9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and entering passcode 1698747.



The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.lpl.com/, where a replay of the call will be made available following the live webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 1698747. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 8 and the webcast replay will be available until Feb. 22.

LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), is a leader in the retail financial advice market and provided service to approximately $575 billion in brokerage and advisory assets as of Nov. 30, 2017. LPL is one of the fastest growing RIA custodians and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2017), and the firm and its financial advisors were ranked No. 1 in net customer loyalty in a 2016 Cogent Reports™ study. The Company provides proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 14,000 financial advisors and over 700 financial institutions as of Sept. 30, 2017, enabling them to provide a range of financial services including wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and other investment services to help their clients turn life's aspirations into financial realities. As of Sept. 30, 2017, financial advisors associated with LPL served more than 4 million client accounts across the U.S. as well as an estimated 41,000 retirement plans with an estimated $137 billion in retirement plan assets. Additionally, LPL supports approximately 3,700 financial advisors licensed and affiliated with insurance companies with customized clearing, advisory platforms, and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have more than 3,500 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.lpl.com.

