Guardian Capital Group Limited completes acquisition of majority interest in US asset manager Alta Capital Management, LLC

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of a 70% majority interest in Alta Capital Management, LLC ("Alta"), an investment management firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.



The transaction was completed on the terms announced by Guardian on November 20, 2017. The addition of Alta increases Guardian's assets under management by more than $3 billion USD and further diversifies its investment offerings.

"We are very excited by the opportunities presented by partnering with the Alta principals," said George Mavroudis, Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer. This transaction is another step in the execution of Guardian's strategic plan to strengthen and enhance Guardian's presence and distribution network in the United States, further diversifying the firm's assets under management by geography and investment solutions. Guardian's balance sheet remains strong and leaves the company with significant capacity to finance additional initiatives.

About Alta Capital Management, LLC

Alta Capital Management, LLC is a long-standing investment manager with an investment philosophy focused on quality growth. Founded in 1981, Alta offers US equity and balanced investment mandates to institutional investors and high net worth private clients. To learn more about Alta, visit www.altacapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Guardian Capital Group Limited and its products and services, including its business operations and strategy and financial performance and condition. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, and other factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time.