Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:UTE) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.05798 per unit, payable on January 31, 2018 to unitholders of record on January 15, 2018, ex-dividend date of January 12, 2018.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

