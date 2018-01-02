Sodexo offers its condolences on the loss of Compass Group Chief Executive Richard Cousins

Paris, January 2, 2018 - The Board of Directors and the management team of Sodexo wish to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and Compass Group colleagues on the death of Richard Cousins and his family members. Mr. Cousins was a recognized leader by the entire industry. Under these tragic circumstances, we offer our sincerest sympathies.

