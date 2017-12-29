Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2018.



Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western's fourth quarter 2017 conference call on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:

From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484

Passcode: 8025213#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

Passcode: 1010428#

The instant replay will be available until February 26, 2018 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company, and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber production capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

