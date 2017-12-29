MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Perpetual, Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:MBFIP). This dividend is payable on February 15, 2018 to holders of record as of January 31, 2018.



MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. ("MB") which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients' success. Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

