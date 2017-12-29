TruStone Financial Employees Raise $6,000 for Charity at Annual Holiday Party

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union employees raised $6,000 at their annual holiday party for Perspectives, Inc.



TruStone Financial CEO Tim Bosiacki presented the donation to Perspectives, Inc. President/CEO Jeannie Seeley-Smith and Director of Community Engagement Kaylie Burns Gahagan.





The local nonprofit organization provides a full range of human service programs to at-risk women and children. Perspectives, Inc. provides housing to more than 75 women and 130 children annually. With support systems ranging from in-house academics, mental health and sobriety outcomes, and ensuring heathy environments for children, Perspectives, Inc. helps families rebuild through a total family recovery.

"This $6,000 from TruStone Financial was an incredible surprise to us at year-end and we couldn't be more grateful," said Kaylie Burns Gahagan, Director of Community Engagement. "Without generous support from donors like TruStone Financial, we would not be able to provide our students with the programming they need and the support they deserve."

Perspectives, Inc. plans to utilize the donated funds to enhance their Kids Connection and Kids Café programming, which serves homeless and at-risk children in kindergarten through eighth grade. These programs have become the second home to more than 1,000 St. Louis Park students and work to increase their academic, social and health outcomes.

"Our employees have continuously shown their commitment to giving back to our community," commented TruStone Financial Chief Executive Officer Tim Bosiacki. "To see the impact our staff can make over the holiday season, especially for such a deserving organization, truly embodies our credit union philosophy of people helping people."

TruStone Financial employees look forward to continuing to give to local organizations in 2018.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.24 billion and exceeding 108,100 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About Perspectives, Inc.

Located in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Perspectives, Inc. supports mothers and their children with award-winning service programs. The multifaceted agency address society's most pressing issues of homelessness, poverty, addiction, mental illnesses, poor nutrition and lack of access to services.

