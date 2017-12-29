PDX Partners Inc. Acquires Revenue Producing Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDX Partners, Inc. (OTC:PDXP) ("the Company"), a Telecom company, announces that it has acquired AMC Financial Group.



"Nearly 70% of small business owners in America are deemed non-bankable according to traditional banking standards," said CEO Patrick Johnson. "The Alternative lending space is a great option for non-qualifying business because there are no collateral or personal guarantees required and it offers flexibility, efficiency, and seamless funding processes," he said.

About AMC Financial Group

AMC Financial Group is a Financial Services Company that operates in the Alternative Lending space. AMC specializes in providing alternative lending options to small and midsize businesses with products that are 90% revenue based and structured to fit every business type. Our extremely flexible repayment options make AMC Financial Group an ideal solution to fit every budget as well. Our funding solutions are efficient, fast and the process is seamless. WE SAY YES, WHEN THE BANK SAYS NO!

For more information, visit: https://amcfinancialgrp.com/

About PDX Partners

PDX Partners, Inc. (OTC:PDXP) is a Telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing Telecom products and acquiring other long-term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.



For more information go to: www.pdxpartners.net

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

PDX Partners, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

(971) 258-8003

patrick@pdxpartners.net