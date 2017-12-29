Repligen To Present at 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a leading bioprocessing-focused company delivering technology innovation to improve biologic drug manufacturing flexibility and efficiency, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 8-11, 2018 in San Francisco. Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen, will present a company overview on Tuesday, January 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the event will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Repligen's website. This webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event.



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide. Our portfolio includes protein products (Protein A affinity ligands, cell culture growth factors), chromatography products (OPUS® pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits) and filtration products (including XCell™ ATF systems, TangenX™ Sius™ flat sheet TFF cassettes, and Spectrum KrosFlo™ hollow fiber TFF cartridges and systems). The Protein A ligands and growth factor products that we produce are key components of Protein A affinity resins and cell culture media, respectively. Protein A affinity resins are the industry standard for downstream separation and purification of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. Growth factors are used in upstream processes to accelerate cell growth and productivity. Our innovative line of OPUS® chromatography columns, used in downstream processes for bench-scale through clinical-scale purification needs, are delivered pre-packed to our customers with their choice of resin and to their bed height preferences. Our XCell™ ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, continuously eliminate waste from a bioreactor to concentrate cells and significantly increase productivity in upstream processes. Single-use Sius™ TFF cassettes and hardware are used for biologic drug concentration in downstream filtration processes. Spectrum KrosFlo™ TFF cartridges and systems are used in both upstream and downstream filtration processes. Repligen's corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Shrewsbury, MA, Rancho Dominguez, CA, Lund, Sweden and Weingarten, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

