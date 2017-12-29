Playworks to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Playworks (www.playworks.org), a leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children's social and emotional health in more than 2,000 schools impacting one million children annually, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

The visit is a part of Nasdaq's 7th annual "Fit Week" – from January 2nd to January 5th, 2018 – featuring companies and organizations that help individuals lead healthier lifestyles during bell ceremonies.

In honor of the occasion, Laura James, Playworks New York/New Jersey Board Chair, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About Playworks

Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children's social and emotional health. Through onsite direct-service coaching, trainings, and consulting, Playworks partners with elementary schools, districts, and after-school programs to integrate physical activity and social-emotional learning skill-building during recess. The goal is to create a safe and welcoming place for every kid on the playground so students feel included, are active and develop valuable social and emotional skills needed to thrive in the classroom and beyond. Playworks is building a play movement to change school culture and shape tomorrow's citizens. During the 2017-2018 school year, the nonprofit will ensure 1 million kids at 2,000 schools in experience safe and healthy play every day. For more information, visit: For more information, visit: www.playworks.org.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

