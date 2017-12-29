Achilles Kids to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Achilles Kids will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The Achilles Kids running-walking-rolling program has been giving children with disabilities the opportunity to achieve for over 22 years. Kids with disabilities get the opportunity to exercise regularly and compete with other runners, helping them become stronger and healthier. Equally important, they give children a way to measure achievement at any level of participation, gain confidence through their successes, and have fun.

The visit is a part of Nasdaq's 7th annual "Fit Week" – from January 2nd to January 5th, 2018 – featuring companies and organizations that help individuals lead healthier lifestyles during bell ceremonies.

In honor of the occasion, Dick Traum, Achilles Founder & CEO, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Achilles Kids:

The Achilles Kids program is a free running/walking & "rolling" (for children using wheelchairs) program for children with all types of disabilities.

Our school based program reaches over 11,000 children with disabilities in more than 350 schools in 18 states. Achilles Kids empowers children with disabilities to run, walk, or roll in their adaptive physical education classes throughout the year. The centerpiece of our program is a 26.2 mile "virtual" marathon that the kids complete over the course of the school year. They mark their progress on customized maps of their city created by Achilles. Achilles also provides curriculum ideas and a variety of awards and incentives, including t-shirts, medals, and certificates. In 2017, we were extremely proud to award more than 6,500 children who completed the virtual marathon a free pair of Adidas sneakers.

In addition to our school program, Achilles Kids holds two weekend programs in NYC for children with disabilities and their able-bodied siblings. First, a fun "activities-based" running program for children of all ages and ability levels to help kids with disabilities develop a love for running. Second, we have a more advanced training program that helps children with disabilities and their able-bodied siblings train for mainstream races.

The whole goal of Achilles is that people's lives can be changed by having the opportunity to achieve. Reaching a goal that seems impossible and working very hard to do so has profound implications for all areas of a person's life. Their level of aspiration changes in every endeavor they set out. Personal, professional, academic and social.

It all starts from crossing the finish line. At Achilles Kids, we firmly believe that the finish line is really the start line to the rest of their lives.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

