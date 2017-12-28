INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On December 1, 2017, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the Company was engaged in a pattern of conduct similar to conduct that preceded previous bank failures, including "large insider loans" that financed the CEO's companies but which were not disclosed, and undisclosed financial entanglements between its largest borrowers and the CEO. Aurelius Value further accused insiders of treating Eagle Bancorp as their own "private piggy bank."

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's share price fell $16.20, or 24.5% to close at $49.95 per share on December 1, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Eagle Bancorp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

