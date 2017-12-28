Retrophin to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) today announced that Stephen Aselage, chief executive officer, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.retrophin.com/events and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage assets targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including fosmetpantotenate for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood, and sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a disorder characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research exploring additional rare diseases is also underway. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam® and Thiola®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

646-564-3680

IR@retrophin.com