Workhorse Group to Host Investor and Analyst Meetings at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018

CINCINNATI, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector, will be holding meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9-10, 2018. The Workhorse booth will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center on the Central Plaza at Booth #31, near the main entrance of the show.



As previously announced, Workhorse is also planning to conduct the first manned flight of the SureFly™ personal hybrid octocopter on January 8 prior to the start of the show. The date is dependent on several factors, including weather, regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and local municipalities. SureFly, the world's first personal electric hybrid octocopter, was first unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June and is scheduled to be on display for the duration of the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Workhorse management during the show, please contact the company's investor relations team at WKHS@liolios.com or 949-574-3860.

About CES

CES, formerly The International Consumer Electronics Show (International CES®), showcases more than 3,900 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more; a conference program with more than 300 conference sessions and more than 170K attendees from 150 countries. And because it is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ — the technology trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry — it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers to a forum where the industry's most relevant issues are addressed. Find out more about the thought leaders who come to CES by checking out the CES 2017 Audit Summary (PDF).

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. We also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit www.workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

WKHS@liolios.com