Former Lockton veteran and organizational leadership expert bolsters Prime Capital Investment Advisors aggressive growth strategy

Overland Park, Kan., Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Capital Investment Advisors is riding its growth momentum with a pivotal addition to its leadership team. Glenn A. Spencer has joined Prime Capital as Chief Executive Officer. With this appointment, current CEO, Scott Colangelo, and President, Tim Hakes, will assume titles of Managing Director, Chairman, and Managing Director, Vice Chairman, respectively.

Spencer's joining the firm bolsters Prime Capital's focus on attracting world-class talent, mergers and acquisitions and building out products and services. It also coincides with a planned growth strategy for Prime Capital, including plans to double the size of the firm over three years.

Spencer will report to Colangelo and Hakes and will be responsible for running the day to day operations of Prime Capital. He will also work with senior leadership to develop and execute the firm's strategic plans.

Under the firm's new leadership of Colangelo and Hakes, Prime Capital has taken steps to invigorate the firm's culture, empowering employees and encouraging innovation and technology for the benefit of their clients and advisors.

Spencer's addition is a catalyst to achieve not only Prime Capital's growth objectives but also realizing its vision of inspiring people to achieve their life's ambitions.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about joining such a dynamic organization that keeps client focus, innovation and simplicity at the center of everything we do, said Spencer. "I'm looking forward to working with our teams to build the industry leading firm in our space."

Spencer's career to date spans 30 years in financial and professional services space including 11 years with Lockton where he served as U.S. Chief Operating Officer, Global Chief Operating Officer, and most recently as Global Chief Executive Officer. During his time at Lockton, the firm grew from $300 million in revenue with 10 offices to $1.5 billion in revenue with over 1000 offices.

"The addition of Glenn to our team fits perfectly with our growth strategy," said Scott Colangelo, Chairman of Prime Capital. "He brings three decades of experience and leadership at the highest levels to our associates and clients."

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric, team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management. The firm has several locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., "Cambridge," a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. "Prime Capital," a Registered Investment Advisor. Prime Capital doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors, "QPA," 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor | Overland Park, KS 66211 | p: 913.491.6226 | f: 913.491.3214 | primecap-ia.com | Cambridge and Prime Capital are not affiliated.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719dc622-42d8-47f4-9785-8c5ccc1d8217

Judy Le Trozzolo Communications Group 816-842-8111 jle@trozzolo.com