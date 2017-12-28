TAX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Liberty Tax, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty") (NASDAQ:TAX) securities between June 29, 2016 and December 11, 2017 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty's former CEO, John T. Hewitt, created an inappropriate tone at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On September 6, 2017, Liberty announced that founder and CEO Hewitt had been terminated. On November 7, 2017, Liberty announced the resignation of Kathleen Donovan, its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On December 11, 2017, Liberty report that KPMG LLP resigned as its independent registered public accounting firm and that Liberty would delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Liberty you have until February 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

