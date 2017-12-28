Heartland Dental Holds 2017 Winter Conference Event

Effingham, IL, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, held its annual Winter Conference in Orlando, Florida on December 8th and 9th. This event brings Heartland Dental supported dentists from around the country together to celebrate the year's achievements and learn from renowned clinical, leadership and business speakers.

"Our Winter Conference advances every year, both with the number of attendees we have and the number of great speakers we are able to include. This year was no different," said Patrick Bauer, president and chief executive officer at Heartland Dental. "It's always an honor and pleasure to host such an event for our supported doctors and celebrate our successes together, as well as offer them invaluable learning opportunities."

The 2017 Winter Conference featured several prominent keynote speakers including Olympic medalist, speaker and author, Bonnie St. John, finance expert, Dave Ramsey, author and founder of The Table Group, Patrick Lencioni, and international lecturer, Dr. Brian Gray. Additional speakers included dental educator and president of Homoly Communications Institute, Dr. Paul Homoly, as well as a variety of Heartland Dental supported dentists and leaders. This event was an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with fellow Heartland Dental supported dentists and team members. You can read more about the event on the Heartland Dental blog.

"One of the best things about Heartland Dental is the open, collaborative environment in which we operate. This event is a great example of that. Hundreds of supported dentists came together to share ideas and encouragement, who all work together for the same cause," explained Dr. Rick Workman, founder and executive chairman of Heartland Dental. "They all came together to learn from each other, as well as the fantastic lineup of speakers we had. This camaraderie is one of the most beneficial aspects of our company and one that sets us apart."

Heartland Dental, LLC is the largest dental support organization in the United States with more than 800 supported dental offices located in 34 states. Based in Effingham, Illinois and founded by Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of non-clinical administrative services including staffing, human relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing, and information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit Dr. Workman's Blog, Dentistry Leaders at www.dentistryleaders.com.

