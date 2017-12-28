Hemp, Inc. Applauds Passing of Industrial Hemp Legislation in Several States Across U.S.

SPRING HOPE, NC, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry, with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, now selling its main product, a loss circulation material (LCM) called Drillwall, today announced that it applauds several states across the U.S. for passing legislation to promote growth of the industrial hemp industry.



Excitement about California legalizing recreational marijuana, in less than a week, has savvy investors in a frenzy as the stock market's marijuana sector explodes. Most of the "pot stocks" have been dramatically trending up in volume of shares sold and price per share.

(Hemp, Inc. is no exception in this buying frenzy. And, to add fuel to the fire, Hemp, Inc. investors will be thrilled to learn that the company just sold the first truckload of its flagship product, Drillwall.)

This hemp and marijuana stock buying frenzy trend is being driven by California's recreational marijuana movement, especially since industrial hemp is also being legalized in California. "We are extremely pleased and excited that this economic windfall our industry is creating has investors so excited about the pot stocks… reminiscent of what happened in January, February and March of 2014 when Colorado and Oregon legalized recreational marijuana. It was like the dot com explosion in the stock market. Well, the explosion appears to have started earlier this month as savvy investors are now cognizant of what happens after a large state legalizes recreational marijuana and/or industrial hemp," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin.

With legislation recently passed in Arkansas and Wyoming, plus recent developments in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Hawaii's industrial hemp economies, these are sure signs "that hemp is making its rightful return to the American landscape, one that will benefit many state's economies."

With the passage of Arkansas' Industrial Hemp Act in March 2017, House Bill 1778, which became Act 981 , licenses can now be issued in the state to grow experimental plots of hemp, empowering Arkansas' Plant Board to license growers to participate in a ten-year industrial hemp research program, set to begin in Spring 2018.

Pennsylvania's industrial hemp program is set to expand tenfold in 2018, according to Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf. This year was the first in decades that hemp could be legally grown in Pennsylvania, with 30 research project permits limited to 5 acres each. In 2018, up to 50 individual growers or institutions of higher education will be permitted to grow up to 100 acres of industrial hemp apiece.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed Senate Bill (SB) 119 into law on Dec. 1, 2017, enabling Wisconsin farmers to grow industrial hemp. Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) can now issue licenses to authorize the growing and processing of industrial hemp with a concentration of no more than 0.3 percent THC. The bill also allows the DATCP or a college or university to create an agricultural pilot program to grow and study industrial hemp.

In North Carolina, Commissioner of Agriculture, Steve Troxler, believes their first year of industrial hemp production was quite a success. According to the recent article, AG Commissioner: There's Hope for Hemp's Future , published in The Wilson Times , North Carolina had 104 registered industrial hemp growers, 1,900 acres of industrial hemp grown who were registered to grow industrial hemp, and 176,000 square feet of greenhouse space were considered "significant for the first year." Troxler also said there are 34 registered processors to create products and develop the market for industrial hemp and believes North Carolina will have even more success next year in growing industrial hemp. While industrial hemp production is legal in the state, it is only legal through North Carolina's hemp pilot program, which is administered by the Industrial Hemp Commission. More information on North Carolina's industrial hemp pilot program can be found here .

In Hawaii, the Department of Agriculture is expecting to accept license applications in late February, possibly, for its industrial hemp pilot program. Plans for the statewide industrial hemp growing program encountered a slight setback after a shipment of Jamaican cannabis seeds failed to meet inspection standards. However, that's not stopping Hawaii's industrial hemp pilot program. They have since found another source of seed which is currently undergoing germination testing "to determine whether the seeds are suitable for tropical environments." According to a recent article, Hemp Growing Program Suffers Setback, published in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, "once licenses are awarded – probably several month after applications open – licenses will be allotted a percentage of the Chinese seeds to raise on their properties and must provide reports to the Department of Agriculture." To read the full article, click here.

, published in the , "once licenses are awarded – probably several month after applications open – licenses will be allotted a percentage of the Chinese seeds to raise on their properties and must provide reports to the Department of Agriculture." To read the full article, click . In New York, industrial hemp is being grown again as the state invests in it as an economic opportunity for farmers and producers. According to the article, A Growing Industry New York Cultivates Industrial Hemp, published in Cornell periodiCALS, "With regulations now relaxing, research essential to making hemp a viable crop is under way. This summer, trial plots in Ithaca and the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva were used to study 17 hemp varieties and issues such as disease and insect pests that could prove to be barriers for this emerging industry." The university (Cornell) "partnered with farmers across the state to cultivate more than 1,700 acres. The research tapped into our multidisciplinary expertise in plant pathology, breeding, genetics, seed technology, soil and entomology to determine optimal growing practices in the state's diverse growing conditions." To read the full article, click here .

Hemp cultivation in the U.S. more than doubled in 2017, according to data compiled by the advocacy organization Vote Hemp . The number of acres of hemp grown across 19 states totaled 23,343 in 2017, more than double the number of acres from the previous year. State licenses to cultivate hemp were issued to 1,424 farmers; and 32 universities conducted research on the crop. "The benefits of hemp are becoming more and more apparent to Americans. For example, it's packed with protein, it's the best kind of fat for your body, it helps with weight loss, and it's free from allergens," said Perlowin.

"Hemp is a ‘complete' protein meaning it contains the full spectrum of amino acids (essential and non-essential). The body can make (some) amino acids, but those amino acids described as ‘essential' must be consumed by diet - hemp supplies all 9 essential amino acids. While the hemp seed is 25% protein; hemp protein powder (the product leftover once extracting the oil and fibre) is over 50% protein gram for gram.

"Hemp is an exceptionally rich source of essential fatty acids (EFA's) – ‘essential' meaning it's critical for our health but cannot be manufactured by our bodies. These two EFA's are linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3), both of which are unsaturated. The omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in hempseed oil is 3:1, which is considered to be optimal for human health.

"In addition, hemp is a sugar-free, gluten-free, low carbohydrate food with good gut-cleansing fibre. It has 15 times as much fat-fighting CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) as fish oil. Fats in hemp seeds contribute to that full feeling and keep you satiated for longer periods of time."

Source: Women's Health





"Our goal at Hemp, Inc. is to make America great again by making America hemp again, so we are extremely encouraged by the recent developments in legislation across the country and other state-wide developments in support of an industry that can create profitable income streams for states, farmers and landowners. Take a look at the marijuana industry. California will join the ranks of Alaska, Colorado, DC, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington as the 6th state to begin licensing local businesses to sell pot to adults. The taxing on marijuana products is astronomical. Colorado has already brought in, not millions, but hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues. How much do you think California will bring in? It will, more than likely, be the biggest tax windfall we've seen to date. Industrial hemp is no different in terms of the amount of revenue it can bring in. Hemp, Inc. is right on the forefront of that wave," says Perlowin.

"Hemp, Inc. has also implemented five key infrastructure divisions as we continue to expand in the industrial hemp sector," added Perlowin.

According to Perlowin, the five key infrastructure divisions, through which steps have been taken, thus far, are:

(1) Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure – Division One

(2) Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure – Division Two

(3) Hemp Farming Infrastructure – Division Three

(4) Hemp Education Infrastructure – Division Four

(5) Marketing Infrastructure – Division Five

"We want to drive home to our shareholders that we have very lucid infrastructure divisions in action that have created a strong platform for growth, now and into the future. While always adhering to our discipline on transparency with our shareholders and the public, we are resolutely committed to these infrastructure divisions," said Perlowin. "We believe our first core infrastructure divisions outline Hemp, Inc.'s operations, and allow us to allocate time and capital, strategically, to drive long-term shareholder value."

1. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure - Division One

Spearheaded by David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s, wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, the Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure division consists of the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere that has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus in Spring Hope, North Carolina. With the patent pending manufacturing process, it is operating full time to process kenaf into all green, natural LCMs that will be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry. Hemp, Inc. is currently stockpiling tons of LCMs to be prepared for the projected demand. (See Bruce Perlowin's Facebook post December 10, 2017.) Hemp, Inc. has been negotiating sales with oil companies on 5 continents with one company in America stating they are interested in purchasing our entire productive capacity of the plant. On December 22nd, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC received its first purchase order for a truck load of Drillwall LCM. This material will ship in January of 2018. As additional sales are closed, they will be announced in future press releases. (To see a one-minute video of the millions of pounds of kenaf on hand, go to Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, September 7th, 11th, 13th, 20th and 22nd.)

2. Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure - Division Two

Spearheaded by an array of talented professionals such as extractors, chemical engineers and formulators, the Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure currently consists of its NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. Hemp, Inc. currently has a growing inventory of raw CBD oil. The company has been processing CBDs since the extractor became fully operational on August 15, 2017. The company's post processing equipment is scheduled to be installed on January 8, 2018, giving Hemp, Inc. the ability to further purify the product. Hemp, Inc. is currently in negotiations with several other extraction companies to house other extractors at its campus. According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. is currently in more negotiations that are expected to dramatically increase the company's extraction capability in order to keep up with the thousands of acres of hemp that the company will grow in the upcoming new year. (To see Hemp, Inc.'s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor in operation, visit Perlowin's Facebook page, Sept. 27th and Aug. 16th.)

3. Hemp Farming Infrastructure - Division Three

Spearheaded by 3rd, 4th and 5th generational farmers and "master growers", the Hemp Farming Infrastructure division consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. Thus far, the state of North Carolina has planted 2,134 acres of hemp and issued 133 licenses. The company's greenhouse is currently being erected and is scheduled to be operational by the end of the month. According to executives, cloning is also in process and will expand from the cloning barn into the greenhouse once the greenhouse is operational. (Some of this farming infrastructure can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, Sept. 8th, Aug. 30th, 19th, 15th - 11th, 9th and 4th, July 31st, 29th, 21st - 16th.) Hemp, Inc. also has a model family farm situated on 5 acres that consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and 5,000 hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, Aug. 22nd - 26th.) Hemp is showing farmers how to grow high CBD hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $500,000 or more per year. By demonstrating this model, the small family farm can now reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first 5 presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

4. Hemp Education Infrastructure - Division Four

Spearheaded by Rick Rainbolt, Dr. Brock (double Ph.D.) and many other talented educators and trainers of various disciplines, the Hemp Education Infrastructure division includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University; attending various events (see Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Oct. 7th and 8th); and, attending, speaking and displaying at industry expos (see Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Sept. 14th through 16th) to, in turn, educate the public on hemp in the industry. The educational seminars, through The Hemp University, are held approximately every 6 – 7 weeks and teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue. The Hemp University is also one way the company is contributing to making America great again by making America hemp again. (To see the Hemp University, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, Oct. 30th, 24th - 29th and Jul. 1st - 10th.)

"Since our launch with the first educational symposium, the number of attendees has grown consistently and it has been a great success, each time. Our interactive, hands-on learning approach is invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format , students gain the necessary skills they need to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. We've achieved the powerful mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee," said Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Hemp University, LLC.

5. Marketing Infrastructure - Division Five

Spearheaded by Bruce Perlowin, David Schmitt and a talented team of master distributors and marketers, the company is reaching the point soon where it will implement its fifth infrastructure division: Marketing Infrastructure - Division Five. "Once we have enough inventory (a condition rapidly approaching) we will begin to market aggressively," said Perlowin. "Our focus on operational expansion and education-focused outreach allow us to grow sustainably while helping shape America's newest industry as it continues to evolve."



About Hemp Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.



