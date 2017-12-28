Court Rules Against Family Who Lost Their Bakery for Not Making Same-Sex Wedding Cake

SALEM, Ore., Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Oregon Court of Appeals issued its decision in the case of Aaron and Melissa Klein, former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa. The court ruled against the Kleins, upholding a decision by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) that resulted in a $135,000 penalty and led to the closure of the family-run bakery.

"Freedom of expression for ourselves should require freedom of expression for others. Today, the Oregon Court of Appeals decided that Aaron and Melissa Klein are not entitled to the Constitution's promises of religious liberty and free speech," Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty Institute, says. "In a diverse and pluralistic society, people of good will should be able to peacefully coexist with different beliefs. We are disappointed that the court ruled against the Kleins."

The case, Klein v. Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, was heard before a three-judge panel of the Oregon Court of Appeals. First Liberty Institute, a national religious freedom law firm, represents the Kleins in their appeal along with former President George H. W. Bush White House Counsel Boyden Gray. The attorneys say they will review the decision and consider their options for further appeal with the Kleins.

Read more about the Kleins' case at KleinFacts.com.

