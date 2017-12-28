Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison Celebrates a Year of Successful Community Collaboration

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater's historic Fort Harrison, the international Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology, closed out their community events of 2017 with a Swing Dance for Charity in the Crystal Ballroom.



The Swing Dance, produced by Savoy South Dance Hall, raised funds for Miracles Outreach; a Tampa-based charity that provides support for victims of human trafficking, young men in need of mentoring and families.

These monthly events are one example of the types of events held in the past year.

In 2017, fifty community events were held in the Fort Harrison, including twenty for area non-profits. The events ranged from Chef's dinners to awards banquets, to a 40th Anniversary screening of Saturday Night Fever with a special appearance by Mr. John Travolta. Over $140,000 was raised through fundraisers at the Fort Harrison.

"There are thousands of non-profits in the Tampa Bay area," said Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. "These groups bring such a variety of help to the community that it is an honor to help them do what they do, so that they can do more of it. Bringing people together, to help each other, is the very definition of community."

Mr. Pires points to the bi-monthly Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Luncheons, which are held in the Fort Harrison Ballroom as an important catalyst for building community.

"We have anywhere from 50 to 80 different charities represented at each luncheon – this gives them time to network and share resources. Our founder, L. Ron Hubbard wrote that ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all' and this is where you see that happen."

The Fort Harrison has community events and fundraisers scheduled into the New Year. If you would like more information about these events, or to learn more about the facilities made available to non-profits, please contact Dylan Pires at 727-467-6860.

About the Fort Harrison:

The Fort Harrison is the religious retreat for the Church of Scientology, Flag Service Organization. Scientology is an applied religious philosophy, founded by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard. The Church of Scientology regularly makes its facilities available for non-profit groups.

