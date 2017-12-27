EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RYB Education, Inc. – RYB

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB): (1) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with its initial public offering on or about September 27, 2017 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market from September 27, 2017 through November 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RYB Education investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RYB Education failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (2) RYB Education's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in its care; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

