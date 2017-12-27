BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF ("CMR"). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 28, 2017. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 29, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 4, 2018.



Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:





Fund Name



Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD 0.05500 iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD.A 0.07402 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.05800 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH.A 0.06252 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN 0.05787 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN.A 0.05467 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04159 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO.A 0.04903 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.07700 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ.A 0.05700 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.04635 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW.A 0.03250 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.53204 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR.A 0.54091 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.08700 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB.A 0.09113 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.10814 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE.A 0.11621 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.14027 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF.A 0.11889 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.24538 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP.A 0.05844 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04813 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF.A 0.05359 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04800 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG.A 0.08615 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.14498 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.A 0.12345 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.B 0.13215 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.14802 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.26031 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW.A 0.00515 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD.A 0.04300 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.04030 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ.A 0.03528 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07500 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD.A 0.06600 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05173 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD.A 0.06688 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07300 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD.A 0.06915 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.14578 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO.A 0.12571 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.02693 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW.A 0.00418 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05801 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH.A 0.04200 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.06529 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.01396 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.21221 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200 Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.02642 Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.03166 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE.A 0.04000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.27650 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07500 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.04894 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05400 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.25201 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.04408 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.55027 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.04096 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.13701 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.08222 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.07000 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.07000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.04700 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.07000 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.08400 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.09864 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.46154 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.22622 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.02377 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.13335 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.08100 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.50720 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.07244 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.13410 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.10696 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.10458 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.14512 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.21876 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.14316 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.09200 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.02200 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.11894 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04300 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.17406 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06900 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.23187 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06651 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04900 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.08700 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.10675 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.02591 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05400 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.24037 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06900 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.08664 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.04899 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.08505 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.06524 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.02580 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.42429 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09104 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.17387 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.17364 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.32352 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.20336 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06900 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04300 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB.A 0.05255 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.09185 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.22002 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06100 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05643 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.08001 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.10051 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04600 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.09973 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.25365 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03300 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.11000 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.18305 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.07683 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.34089 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06700 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12843 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.38579



