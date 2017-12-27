Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Globe Newswire  
December 27, 2017 9:08pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF ("CMR"). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 28, 2017. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 29, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 4, 2018.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

 Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD 0.05500
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBD.A 0.07402
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.05800
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH.A 0.06252
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN 0.05787
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioTM Index ETF CBN.A 0.05467
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04159
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO.A 0.04903
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.07700
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ.A 0.05700
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.04635
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW.A 0.03250
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.53204
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR.A 0.54091
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF  (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.08700
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF  (CAD-Hedged) CHB.A 0.09113
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.10814
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE.A 0.11621
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.14027
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF.A 0.11889
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.24538
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP.A 0.05844
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04813
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF.A 0.05359
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04800
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG.A 0.08615
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.14498
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.A 0.12345
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.B 0.13215
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.14802
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.26031
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW.A 0.00515
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD.A 0.04300
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.04030
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ.A 0.03528
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07500
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD.A 0.06600
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05173
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD.A 0.06688
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07300
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD.A 0.06915
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.14578
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO.A 0.12571
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.02693
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW.A 0.00418
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05801
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH.A 0.04200
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.06529
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000
Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.01396
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.21221
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.02642
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.03166
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE.A 0.04000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.27650
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07500
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.04894
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05400
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.25201
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.04408
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.55027
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.04096
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.13701
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.08222
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.07000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.07000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.04700
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.07000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.08400
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.09864
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.46154
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.22622
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.02377
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.13335
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.08100
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.50720
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.07244
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.13410
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.10696
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.10458
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.14512
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.21876
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.14316
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.09200
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.02200
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.11894
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04300
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.17406
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06900
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.23187
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06651
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04900
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.08700
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.10675
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.02591
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05400
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.24037
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06900
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.08664
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.04899
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.08505
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.06524
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.02580
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.42429
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09104
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.17387
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.17364
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.32352
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.20336
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06900
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04300
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB.A 0.05255
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.09185
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.22002
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06100
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05643
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.08001
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.10051
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04600
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.09973
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.25365
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.11000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.18305
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.07683
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.34089
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06700
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12843
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.38579


About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2017, the firm manages approximately US$5.977 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs
iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 800 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2017,  iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

Based on US$5.977 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/17

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:    
Julia Koene
T – 416-643-4010
Email: Julia.Koene@blackrock.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.