Veteran Financial Expert Rejoins Superconductor Technologies Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (NASDAQ:SCON) announced the appointment of David Vellequette to its board of directors effective December 26, 2017. Vellequette, 61, previously served on STI's board from 2007 to 2014.



"David's strong background in innovative technology companies will be a significant asset as we implement our strategy to commercialize Conductus® wire's unique HTS technology," stated Jeff Quiram, STI's president and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome back such a distinguished member to our Board."

"STI's next generation HTS wire addresses a growing market opportunity," stated Mr. Vellequette. "I'm excited to rejoin STI's board and I look forward to helping position the company for the future, including capitalizing on the numerous applications for our world class Conductus wire for existing and emerging next generation applications."

Vellequette will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and is also designated as STI's financial expert as defined by The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NASDAQ guidelines.

Also, effective December 26th Dan L. Halvorson has resigned from STI's board of directors as a condition of the terms of his new employment position. Accordingly, STI's board will continue to have four members.

Mr. Quiram added, "I would like to thank Dan for his many valuable contributions during his tenure on the board of directors. We wish him well as he pursues his new, exciting opportunity."

David Vellequette most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance of Avaya, a global provider of business collaboration and communications solutions. Previously, he served as Avaya's senior vice president, chief financial officer from October 1, 2012 through October 23, 2017. From 2005 to 2012, he was chief financial officer of JDS Uniphase, Inc., a telecommunications equipment company. He joined JDS Uniphase as Vice President and Operations Controller in 2004. From 2002 to 2004, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Service Operations at Openwave Systems, Inc., an independent provider of software solutions for the mobile communications and media industries. From 1992 and 2002, Mr. Vellequette held positions of increasing responsibility at Cisco Systems, first as Corporate Controller of StrataCom Corporation (acquired by Cisco in 1996) and from 2000 as Vice President of Finance. From 1984 to 1992, Mr. Vellequette was Corporate Controller of Altera Corporation, a supplier of programmable silicon solutions to the electronics industry. Mr. Vellequette began his finance career as an auditor with Ernst & Young. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a CPA.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SCON." For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

