Samuel Allen Hamood to join industry leader and Advent International portfolio company ATI Physical Therapy as Chief Financial Officer, and to serve as a Senior Advisor to Advent International

Boston | Bolingbrook, Ill., Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, today announced that Samuel Allen ("Al") Hamood, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Advent portfolio company and the leading provider of research-based physical therapy and rehabilitation, ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI"). In this role, he will oversee the company's financial operations and will work closely with the management team. Mr. Hamood also will serve as a Senior Advisor to Advent International across the firm's focus industries, including business and financial services and other growth sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Al to the ATI family," said Dylan Bates, Chief Executive Officer of ATI. "He brings immense financial expertise, having played an instrumental role developing and translating global strategies into operational successes for many companies. We couldn't be happier that he is joining our management team, as his proven ability to drive growth will help advance our position as an industry leader."

Mr. Hamood most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Change HealthCare Corporation, a leading provider of software and analytics, network solutions and technology-enabled services. Prior to his role at Change HealthCare, Mr. Hamood served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the TransUnion Corporation, a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. Before those positions, he was a Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Region of Hewlett Packard (formerly EDS), and held the positions of Vice President of Investor Relations and Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning. Mr. Hamood also spent seven years with the Walt Disney Company in progressing finance and strategy leadership roles. He began his career with Deloitte and Touche.

"I look forward to joining the team at ATI and helping to drive the company's next chapter of growth," said Mr. Hamood. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work for ATI and help it execute on its growth strategy. I am also excited to once again work alongside Advent as a Senior Advisor, as it is a firm I greatly admire and have worked with during my time at TransUnion and as a board member of the Culligan Corporation."

"Al is an accomplished and respected professional with years of experience as a CFO helping companies at varying stages of development," said John Maldonado, Managing Partner at Advent International. "We had the chance to work with Al while he was the CFO of TransUnion and saw firsthand the skill and acumen he brings to a broad degree of financial situations. We look forward to working with him in his role as ATI's CFO and as a Senior Advisor to Advent International industry teams."

Mr. Hamood is a Board Member and Audit Committee Chairman of The Culligan Corporation, and a Board Member for Chicago Run (Non-profit) and the former Audit Committee Chairman. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the University of Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, and the Southwestern University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 700 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in more than 330 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of September 30, 2017, had $42 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com.

